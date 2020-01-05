CTP express solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Traffic Police also distributed caps inscribed with the slogan "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" among the road users.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir adding that current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community.

He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste. He was opined that Kashmir would be liberated soon from the clutches of Indian forces.