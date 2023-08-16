Open Menu

CTP Facilitates Record 72,330 Citizens Applying For Licensing Services

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CTP facilitates record 72,330 citizens applying for licensing services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Wednesday said that traffic police provided licensing services to some 72,330 citizens during the past month while breaking all records in providing licensing services to the masses.

The number of driving testing centers in the district had also been increased from 3 to 7 to facilitate the citizens, the CTO said.

He said that the mobile service vans were providing door-to-door licensing service to citizens.

Moreover, licensing service was also being provided in colleges, universities and educational institutions through Traffic education Unit, he added.

Taimoor Khan said that provision of license services at the doorsteps of citizens was being ensured, whereas working hours of the testing center were also extended from 4 pm to 12 pm.

The 24/7 licensing service was being provided at Traffic Police Headquarters and Taxila Licensing Center, the CTO said.

He said that a crackdown would be launched against those people who drive without a driving license.

"Providing the best traffic services to citizens is our top priority," he remarked.

