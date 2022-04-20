CTP fails to maintain traffic flow

Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to this agency, said encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, adding which leads to traffic jam, he added.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be solved.

According to traffic police spokesman, the police is making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads.