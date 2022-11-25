UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalise Traffic Arrangements For Pak-England Cricket Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

CTP finalise traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Friday finalized traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches to be played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road, from November 28 to December 5.

Under the traffic plan devised on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Tamoor Khan, more than 432 traffic police personnel will perform duty during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow.

In the wake of rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on other alternative routes.

CTO Tamoor Khan has also directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle November December All From

Recent Stories

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

48 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

5 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.