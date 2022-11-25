CTP finalise traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Friday finalized traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches to be played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road, from November 28 to December 5.

Under the traffic plan devised on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Tamoor Khan, more than 432 traffic police personnel will perform duty during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow.

In the wake of rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on other alternative routes.

CTO Tamoor Khan has also directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.