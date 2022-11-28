UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalise Traffic Arrangements For Pak-England Cricket Matches; Deploy 432 Wardens

Published November 28, 2022

CTP finalise traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches; deploy 432 wardens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Monday finalized the traffic arrangements for Pak-England cricket matches and facilitate the motorists.

According to a CTP spokesman, the practice session of the Pakistan and England cricket teams is to start today here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Double Road.

Under the traffic plan devised on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Taimoor Khan, more than 432 traffic police personnel would perform duties during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow, he added.

In the wake of the rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel would be deployed on other alternative routes.

CTO Tamoor Khan had also directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles, and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted, he said.

An enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP was trying to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

