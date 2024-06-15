Open Menu

CTP Finalises Traffic Plan For Tourists Visiting Murree On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday have finalized plan to maintain flow of traffic and to provide facilities to tourists in Murree during Eid-ul-Azha.

Over 700 officers and traffic wardens will be on duty to ensure the safety and facilitation of visitors, with around 300 officers specifically focused on maintaining smooth traffic.

To boost security, special pickets have been set up at 16 locations around the hill station.

Additionally, six facilitation centers have been established to assist and guide tourists, providing necessary facilities.

Senior officers will be on the field to oversee operations.

Rawalpindi Police are fully committed to provide 24/7 security and assistance to tourists throughout the Eid celebrations.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar highlighted the importance of coordination among the police, district administration, and meteorological department to ensure the best security and traffic arrangements over there.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure tourists have a pleasant journey during Eid-ul-Azha.

