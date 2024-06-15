CTP Finalises Traffic Plan For Tourists Visiting Murree On Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday have finalized plan to maintain flow of traffic and to provide facilities to tourists in Murree during Eid-ul-Azha.
Over 700 officers and traffic wardens will be on duty to ensure the safety and facilitation of visitors, with around 300 officers specifically focused on maintaining smooth traffic.
To boost security, special pickets have been set up at 16 locations around the hill station.
Additionally, six facilitation centers have been established to assist and guide tourists, providing necessary facilities.
Senior officers will be on the field to oversee operations.
Rawalpindi Police are fully committed to provide 24/7 security and assistance to tourists throughout the Eid celebrations.
SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar highlighted the importance of coordination among the police, district administration, and meteorological department to ensure the best security and traffic arrangements over there.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, assured that all possible measures are being taken to ensure tourists have a pleasant journey during Eid-ul-Azha.
Recent Stories
Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister visits villages affected by river5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood fighting plan5 minutes ago
-
Deceased sanitary workers' children get Rs1mn cheque each15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes 5 consumers for illegal use of meters25 minutes ago
-
18 passengers injured in passenger van accident25 minutes ago
-
4,572 police officials to perform duties on Eid: CPO25 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zadari arrives in Nawbashah25 minutes ago
-
PU library organises talks on books35 minutes ago
-
4,500 latest cameras to be installed in all Punjab jails35 minutes ago
-
Sanam, Aliya facing consequences of their crimes, misdeeds: Azma45 minutes ago
-
ANP express concern over illegal logging; demands probe into cases of fire eruption in forests55 minutes ago
-
Legendary poet Ibn-e-Insha remembered on his birth anniversary1 hour ago