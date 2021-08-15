UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalize Arrangements For 7th Muharram; 200 Officials To Be Deployed To Regulate Traffic

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

CTP finalize arrangements for 7th Muharram; 200 officials to be deployed to regulate traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements for 7th Muharram ul Harram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure security of the mourners.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 200 traffic officials including three DSPs, nine Inspectors, 124 Traffic Wardens and 64 Traffic Assistant would be on special duty on 7th Muharram.

He informed that 7th Muharram procession would start from Sadiqabad after Maghrib prayer and after passing through various city roads would culminate at Imam Bargah Qadeemi at morning.

He informed that there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

The CTP had finalized a traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram under which nearly 1191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 Inspectors, 820 Traffic Wardens and 290 Traffic Assistants were performing duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

Special arrangements were finalized for 7th and 10th Muharram processions.

He said, traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators. Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he informed.

He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action on the directives of the CTO would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room had been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

