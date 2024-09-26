CTP finalize arrangements for Chur Chowk Eid Milad procession

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized arrangements for Chur Chowk Eid Milad procession to be taken out on Sept 27, Friday on Peshawar Road.

Over 143 traffic officers and officials including four DSPs, 25 senior traffic wardens, 114 traffic wardens and assistants would perform special duties. With the help of district police, vehicles would be parked at a distance of 500 meters from the procession route, said a CTP spokesman.

He informed that the traffic police would divert traffic on alternative routes and would keep Darbar Shah Pyara Road, Allahabad Road, Ghazi Road, Ashiana Chowk Mohammadabad to Progressive school Turn closed for vehicular traffic.

After Asr prayer, the traffic from Peshawar to Saddar would be diverted to IJP Road towards Mehrabad. The traffic going from Saddar to Peshawar would be able to move to Peshawar using the road in the opposite direction from Rafi Mall U-turn.

Misrial Road, Jaba Pali to Chur Chowk would be closed to traffic while the traffic going from Bhatta Chowk to Chur Chowk would be diverted to Range Chowk towards Qasim Market Manzil via Range Road. In case of heavy traffic, more diversions could also be arranged to regulate traffic, he added.

In the second phase, the traffic would be diverted to Range Road towards Qasim Market to Bhatta Chowk Golra via Shaley Valley, Misrial Road, he informed.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima had issued special instructions to the traffic police to make the best traffic arrangements for the convenience of the road users on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi procession of Chur Chowk, he added.