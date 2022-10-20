CTP finalize arrangements for Eid Milad Un Nabi' procession

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 160 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would be deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area on Friday as 'Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)' procession to be taken out on Friday, Oct 21 (24 Rabi ul Awal) from Choohr Chowk, Peshawar Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Police, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users in Chor Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised to ensure security and facilitate the participants of the procession as well as the road users.

The procession would start from Ali Plaza after Juma prayer and after passing through its designated route would culminate at its starting point.

'Darbar Shah Pyara Road, Allahabad Road, Ghazi Road, Ashiana Chowk, Muhammadabad and Progressive school road would remain closed from start to conclusion of the procession.

The diversion points would be set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

Traffic police would place diversions at various points to facilitate the procession, the spokesman informed.

He said that CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours.