UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalize Arrangements For Eid Milad Un Nabi' Procession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

CTP finalize arrangements for Eid Milad Un Nabi' procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Over 160 City Traffic Police (CTP) personnel would be deployed to ease traffic flow in Chor Chowk area on Friday as 'Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)' procession to be taken out on Friday, Oct 21 (24 Rabi ul Awal) from Choohr Chowk, Peshawar Road.

According to a CTP spokesman, the Traffic Police, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users in Chor Chowk area.

He informed that a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised to ensure security and facilitate the participants of the procession as well as the road users.

The procession would start from Ali Plaza after Juma prayer and after passing through its designated route would culminate at its starting point.

'Darbar Shah Pyara Road, Allahabad Road, Ghazi Road, Ashiana Chowk, Muhammadabad and Progressive school road would remain closed from start to conclusion of the procession.

The diversion points would be set up in the circle to ensure security and facilitate the motorists.

Traffic police would place diversions at various points to facilitate the procession, the spokesman informed.

He said that CTO had ordered the traffic police to remain vigilant during duty hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police United Nations Road Traffic Allahabad Rawalpindi Circle Ghazi Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

56 minutes ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

1 hour ago
 PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitig ..

PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affect ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.