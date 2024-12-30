CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night and strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against one-wheelers.

According to a CTP spokesman, the initiative aims to facilitate safe travel for the citizens while enforcing strict measures against one-wheeling.

He informed that, 113 traffic officers, including 11 DSPs/Circle Officers would be on duty on New Year night. Over 50 traffic officers and personnel, including three DSPs/Circle Officers would also be on duty particularly near the parks, he added.

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have formed special one-wheeling squad to control one-wheeling.

The squad consists of 133 officers and personnel, including four DSPs/Circle Officers, 16 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 86 Traffic Wardens.

The City Traffic Police have also started a special campaign to create public awareness. Under the awareness drive, the citizens are informed about the importance of traffic rules and their benefits.

The CTO has directed the traffic staff to behave courteously with the public and guide them so that New Year Night is peaceful.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima urged the citizens to contact the traffic police helpline 051-9274843 immediately in case of any emergency.