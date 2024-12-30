CTP Finalize Plan To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On New Year Night
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night and strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against one-wheelers.
According to a CTP spokesman, the initiative aims to facilitate safe travel for the citizens while enforcing strict measures against one-wheeling.
He informed that, 113 traffic officers, including 11 DSPs/Circle Officers would be on duty on New Year night. Over 50 traffic officers and personnel, including three DSPs/Circle Officers would also be on duty particularly near the parks, he added.
The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have formed special one-wheeling squad to control one-wheeling.
The squad consists of 133 officers and personnel, including four DSPs/Circle Officers, 16 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 86 Traffic Wardens.
The City Traffic Police have also started a special campaign to create public awareness. Under the awareness drive, the citizens are informed about the importance of traffic rules and their benefits.
The CTO has directed the traffic staff to behave courteously with the public and guide them so that New Year Night is peaceful.
Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima urged the citizens to contact the traffic police helpline 051-9274843 immediately in case of any emergency.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang
Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration
Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested
PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend
Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist. admin set to launch another grand enchroachment operation2 minutes ago
-
Mobile excise van brings civic services to Fatima Jinnah Park2 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur celebrates rich cultural heritage at 'Our Culture, Our Sukkur' event12 minutes ago
-
Use of compressor for increasing gas pressure dangerous, illegal: SNGPL12 minutes ago
-
Two held in a road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Tarar applauds newly elected Lahore Press Club office bearers22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police finalize security plan for New Year night; deploy 6600 cops22 minutes ago
-
36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust54 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)57 minutes ago
-
Hamza Bhatti: A Force for Good in the Digital Content Creation1 hour ago
-
At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang1 hour ago