Open Menu

CTP Finalize Plan To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow On New Year Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

CTP finalize plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized a detailed traffic management plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on New Year night and strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against one-wheelers.

According to a CTP spokesman, the initiative aims to facilitate safe travel for the citizens while enforcing strict measures against one-wheeling.

He informed that, 113 traffic officers, including 11 DSPs/Circle Officers would be on duty on New Year night. Over 50 traffic officers and personnel, including three DSPs/Circle Officers would also be on duty particularly near the parks, he added.

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have formed special one-wheeling squad to control one-wheeling.

The squad consists of 133 officers and personnel, including four DSPs/Circle Officers, 16 Senior Traffic Wardens, and 86 Traffic Wardens.

The City Traffic Police have also started a special campaign to create public awareness. Under the awareness drive, the citizens are informed about the importance of traffic rules and their benefits.

The CTO has directed the traffic staff to behave courteously with the public and guide them so that New Year Night is peaceful.

Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima urged the citizens to contact the traffic police helpline 051-9274843 immediately in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Guide Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

52 minutes ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

54 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

60 minutes ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

1 hour ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

1 hour ago
EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

1 hour ago
 Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

2 hours ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

2 hours ago
 Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA Internation ..

Over 300 riders to participate in FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philipp ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

3 hours ago
 Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan