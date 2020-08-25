CTP finalized traffic arrangements for Muharram 9, 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Tuesday said that foolproof traffic arrangements have been finalized on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Tuesday said that foolproof traffic arrangements have been finalized on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram.

As per the traffic plan, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors, more than hundreds of women traffic wardens and 1,390 traffic wardens would perform duties along the route of the main procession.

All office staff would also be deputed on roads for facilitation of general public, he said and added that no vehicle would be allowed to enter from any arteries on procession route.

The main procession would start from Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbela Gamey Shah, he maintained.

The participants could park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High school, and Bengali Park in single lane and Adda Crown.

Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants.

The CTO directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties in the field.

He said that traffic would be diverted to alternative routes from different points.

A large number of wardens would be deployed at those points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession would be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.

As far as alternate routes, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad.

No traffic would be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall.