UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Finalized Traffic Arrangements For Muharram 9, 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:09 PM

CTP finalized traffic arrangements for Muharram 9, 10

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Tuesday said that foolproof traffic arrangements have been finalized on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Tuesday said that foolproof traffic arrangements have been finalized on the main procession routes of 9th and 10th Muharram.

As per the traffic plan, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors, more than hundreds of women traffic wardens and 1,390 traffic wardens would perform duties along the route of the main procession.

All office staff would also be deputed on roads for facilitation of general public, he said and added that no vehicle would be allowed to enter from any arteries on procession route.

The main procession would start from Nisar Haveli and conclude at Karbela Gamey Shah, he maintained.

The participants could park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High school, and Bengali Park in single lane and Adda Crown.

Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants.

The CTO directed traffic wardens to keep an eye on suspicious vehicles and persons while performing their duties in the field.

He said that traffic would be diverted to alternative routes from different points.

A large number of wardens would be deployed at those points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession would be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Peer Makki, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Zilla Katchery, PMG Chowk, MAO College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.

As far as alternate routes, traffic coming from Shahdara will be diverted to the Railway Station through Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road will be diverted towards Mori Gate, urdu Bazar, Chowk Cheterjee, Law College Katchery Road and Nila Gumbad.

No traffic would be allowed from Peer Makki U-turn towards Lower Mall.

Related Topics

Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Mao Shah Alam Nasir Bagh Women Market From Muharram Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

39 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

39 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

39 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

54 minutes ago

No policeman COVID-19 positive now: CCPO

18 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Drew Biegun's Attention to Lukashenko' ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.