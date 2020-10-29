UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Finalizes Arrangements For 12 Rabi-ul-Awal: 438 Wardens, Traffic Officers To Be Deployed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

CTP finalizes arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal: 438 Wardens, Traffic officers to be deployed

In order to ensure security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi under which 438 Wardens and Traffic Officers would be deployed to regulate city traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi under which 438 Wardens and Traffic Officers would be deployed to regulate city traffic.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headuqarter, strict ban would be on parking of any vehicle or handcart at the route of the Milad processions while additional force of traffic wardens would be deployed on city roads.

There would nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure the traffic flow. No tractor trolley, Shehzor, trolla, mazda, truck, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milad processions.

He urged the citizens to use alternative routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tippu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad. Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly besides special directives have also been issued to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles.

Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Junior Wardens would be deployed to control traffic in the city.

Emergency squads have also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

He informed that the CTO had directed the officials to ensure parking at a distance from the route of the procession. The Wardens had also been instructed to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

The citizens can call at CTP Helpline 1915 to know about the traffic situation on the city roads. An emergency control room has also been established to cope with any emergency.

The CTO informed that the main procession route, DAV college Chowk, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Bansaa Wala Chowk and Buni Chowk would be barricaded and no vehicular traffic would be allowed to go ahead from these Chowks. All the traffic would be diverted on other routes.

Murree road diversions would be at Rialto Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk underpass, Naz Cinema Chowk, Rawal Road Turn, Double Road, Gungmandi near City police station and at other main Chowks of the city.

The CTO said that special arrangements for the traffic would also be made in the outskirts of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Police Police Station Murree Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Bagh All From Mazda Airport

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

18 minutes ago

India Sets Space Launch Date For November 7

3 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador, Leader of South Korean Democra ..

5 seconds ago

'Moderate to strong' La Nina this year: UN

6 seconds ago

ADF militia kills 15 in eastern DR Congo

10 seconds ago

Saudi Forces Arrest Citizen Attacking Security Gua ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.