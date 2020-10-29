CTP finalizes arrangements for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal: 438 Wardens, Traffic officers to be deployed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :In order to ensure security of the faithful, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday issued traffic plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi under which 438 Wardens and Traffic Officers would be deployed to regulate city traffic.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headuqarter, strict ban would be on parking of any vehicle or handcart at the route of the Milad processions while additional force of traffic wardens would be deployed on city roads.

There would nearly 17 diversion points in the city to ensure the traffic flow. No tractor trolley, Shehzor, trolla, mazda, truck, or any public service vehicle would be allowed to reach near Milad processions.

He urged the citizens to use alternative routes including Airport Road, Rialto Chowk, Tippu Road, Rawal Road and Murree Road ahead of Chandi Chowk to reach Islamabad. Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other emergency service vehicles would be checked properly besides special directives have also been issued to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious or tinted glass vehicles.

Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Junior Wardens would be deployed to control traffic in the city.

Emergency squads have also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, he added.

He informed that the CTO had directed the officials to ensure parking at a distance from the route of the procession. The Wardens had also been instructed to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

The citizens can call at CTP Helpline 1915 to know about the traffic situation on the city roads. An emergency control room has also been established to cope with any emergency.

The CTO informed that the main procession route, DAV college Chowk, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Bansaa Wala Chowk and Buni Chowk would be barricaded and no vehicular traffic would be allowed to go ahead from these Chowks. All the traffic would be diverted on other routes.

Murree road diversions would be at Rialto Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk underpass, Naz Cinema Chowk, Rawal Road Turn, Double Road, Gungmandi near City police station and at other main Chowks of the city.

The CTO said that special arrangements for the traffic would also be made in the outskirts of the city.