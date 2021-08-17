UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalizes Arrangements For Ashura, 1191 Officials To Be Deployed To Regulate Traffic

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

CTP finalizes arrangements for Ashura, 1191 officials to be deployed to regulate traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements for Ashura under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure security of the mourning processions.

According to duty officer, CTP Headquarters, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

1191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 Inspectors, 820 Traffic Wardens and 290 Traffic Assistants would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow on Ashura.

He said, traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators.

Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he informed.

He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action on the directives of the CTO would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

