CTP Finalizes Traffic Arrangements For National T-20 Cup Matches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized traffic arrangements for the National T-20 Cup matches to be played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 7.

Under the traffic plan devised on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, more than 200 traffic police personnel will perform duty during the cricket matches to maintain traffic flow.

In the wake of rush of cricket fans on the Double Road, additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on other alternative routes.

CTO Naveed Irshad has directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles, and ordered the sector in-charges to be present in the field and to keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.

