CTP Finalizes Traffic Plan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

CTP finalizes traffic plan

Five traffic DSPs, 43 inspectors, 55 patrolling officers and 541 traffic wardens under the supervision of SP Traffic City Division will perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow on important thoroughfares during 976th Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Five traffic DSPs, 43 inspectors, 55 patrolling officers and 541 traffic wardens under the supervision of SP Traffic City Division will perform duties to ensure smooth traffic flow on important thoroughfares during 976th Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) had put in place special measures including parking of vehicles to facilitate the visitors besides taking action against illegal encroachment on roadsides, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid here on Monday.

As per the traffic plan, fork lifters and breakdowns would be deployed to take action against the vehicles parked at undesignated places, whereas the vehicles could be parked at Greater Iqbal Park, Mori Gate, Nasir Bagh Ground and Data Darbar Eye Hopital parking.

The CTP would also set up diversions at various points to divert the traffic for maintaining traffic flow, however, the traffic from Shahdara would be diverted from Azadi Chowk to Railway station and Niazi Chowk to Saggiyan Bridge via Bund Road.

Traffic coming from Multan Road Chauburji would be diverted from MAO College Chowk to Sanda Road and Secretariat and from LDA office to Chowk Commissioner Office to Outfall Road.

The traffic coming from Circle Road would proceed from Circle Road to Mori Gate via urdu Bazar, Law College and Katecheri Road.

