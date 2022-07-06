UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalizes Traffic Plan For Murree; Over 360 Wardens To Be Deployed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive plan for Murree under which over 360 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in Murree on Eid ul Azha aimed at avoiding traffic mess

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a comprehensive plan for Murree under which over 360 Wardens and Traffic officers would be deployed in Murree on Eid ul Azha aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the CTP had finalized all the arrangements besides setting up a control room to facilitate the tourists and monitor the situation.

He told that all out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the tourists adding, in view of the security of the visitors, special traffic arrangements had been made.

Traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief, he said and informed that CTP would utilize all available resources to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Murree.

The CTO said that Murree has parking capacity of 3500 vehicles and as per the directives of the district administration, maximum 8000 vehicles would be allowed to enter into Murree.

Special counting and checking pickets would also be set up at entry and exit points of Murree, he added.

One-wheelers and the car-skaters would be dealt in accordance with the law and the rules violators would be sent behind the bars, he said adding that traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations.

