CTP finalizes traffic plan to facilitate road users during long march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan in the wake of a long march by a political party.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 550 officers and traffic wardens would be deployed to facilitate road users on Murree Road and other parts of the city. The traffic would be diverted to alternative routes by placing diversions at important places during rallies as special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic on alternative routes and additional personnel have been deployed.

Along with the officials will also provide guidance to the citizens on alternative routes, he added.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad had issued strict orders to all the officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to maintain the flow of traffic during the long march.

He said that traffic wardens should maintain flow of traffic and provide all possible facilities to the road users.

CTO said that the citizens will be provided moment-by-moment information about the rush and traffic situation through radio station FM 88.6.