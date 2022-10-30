UrduPoint.com

CTP Finalizes Traffic Plan To Facilitate Road Users During Long March

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CTP finalizes traffic plan to facilitate road users during long march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has finalized a comprehensive traffic plan in the wake of a long march by a political party.

According to a CTP spokesman, as many as 550 officers and traffic wardens would be deployed to facilitate road users on Murree Road and other parts of the city. The traffic would be diverted to alternative routes by placing diversions at important places during rallies as special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic on alternative routes and additional personnel have been deployed.

Along with the officials will also provide guidance to the citizens on alternative routes, he added.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad had issued strict orders to all the officials, including the circle and sector in-charges, to maintain the flow of traffic during the long march.

He said that traffic wardens should maintain flow of traffic and provide all possible facilities to the road users.

CTO said that the citizens will be provided moment-by-moment information about the rush and traffic situation through radio station FM 88.6.

Related Topics

Police Murree Long March Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.