CTP Fined 5788 Persons For Erecting Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CTP fined 5788 persons for erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar has imposed fine on 5788 persons for erecting encroachments and 2130 motorcyclists for violation of no parking zone, said a press release issued here on Monday.

City Traffic Police, Peshawar has launched an awareness campaign for removal of encroachments voluntarily as per vision of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari and on violation action was taken against them.

Operation against motorcyclists for violation of the parking zone was carried out and 2130 persons were fined for parking motorcycles in no parking at Bilour Plaza, Khushal Bazaar, Sarki Gate and Namak Mandi.

CTO Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has vowed to take stern legal action against those involved in making encroachments and no leniency would be shown with anyone in this regard.

