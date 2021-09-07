UrduPoint.com

CTP Fines 1854 People Over Erecting Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have challaned 1854 people and imposed fine on them during the month of August over erecting encroachments and creating hurdles in smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

Similarly, 57 Suzuki van drivers and 1100 motorcyclists have been fined for uploading, downloading commuters and violation of no-parking zones.

The CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Marwat have also carried an awareness campaign for voluntarily removal of encroachments that was followed by a grand-anti-encroachment drive at Bacha Khan Chowk, City Circular Road, Kohat Road, Dalazak Road, Sabzi Mandi and G.

T. Road, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the operation hundreds of people were fined over violation of traffic laws and violation of no-parking zones.

The CTO has said that before initiating anti-encroachment operation, the City Traffic Police used to fulfill legal requirements including the issuance of notice to encroachment mafia, which is followed by a formal operation and arrest of those behind erecting them.

He urged the people to keep in view the beauty of the city and remain within their limits and avoid creating any kind of hardship for the people. He said encroachments affect the beauty of the city, which is not acceptable in any circumstances.

