CTP Fines Over 1000 Vehicles On Overloading

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

CTP fines over 1000 vehicles on overloading

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has fined 2129 transporters due to over-loading of their vehicles during a crackdown against overloading in the city, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majid Marwat, the offices of the City Traffic Police have taken action against 2129 vehicles overloading.

The Chief Traffic Officer has said that overloading damage roads that can cause accidents including loss of precious lives anytime.

He said that action against vehicles creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic is being taken and the city police taking all possible steps for turning Peshawar into accidents free city.

He said that under the law, overloading in vehicles is banned and traffic police is busy in taking stern legal action against the violators. He said no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

He has directed Traffic Police officers and personnel for stern legal action against overloaded vehicles as per law of the province.

