CTP for stringent action against wrong parking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar Thursday directed the wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking as it was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar Thursday directed the wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking as it was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He said wrong parking was one of the main causes of traffic mess, adding, a person violating the law would be dealt strictly while his vehicle or motorcycle would be impounded in the police station.

He said the efforts were being made to regulate city traffic. The CTO urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and motorists could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said to clear wrong parking on bust roads, lifters would be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.