CTP Form Camera Squad To Check Over Speeding; 434 Challan Slips Issued To Violators

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:10 PM

CTP form camera squad to check over speeding; 434 challan slips issued to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahmed Younas has formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on roads of the district.

The squad under the supervision of in-charge Inspector Sarfraz checked over speeding at old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and different roads of Meharabad sector and issued challan slips to 434 violators besides imposing Rs190,550 fine during the current month of July.

According to CTO, CTP on the directives of CPO were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, in-charge Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

