Open Menu

CTP Forms Special Squad To Prevent One Wheeling

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CTP forms special squad to prevent one wheeling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to ensure stern action against motorcyclists involved in doing wheelie during Eid days.

In this regard, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has formed a special anti-one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheeling in the city.

The CTO said that traffic lifters would be deployed in different areas of the city to ensure action against wrong parking which was noticed as one of the major reasons for traffic blockage.

He said that extra force would be deputed at flyovers for action against motorcyclists found involved in doing a wheelie.

He said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the license centres are facilitating citizens round the clock and added that the centres would remain functional during Eid holidays.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Holidays Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

2 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

4 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

5 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

8 hours ago
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

17 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

17 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

18 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

18 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

18 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan