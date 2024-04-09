CTP forms special squad to prevent one wheeling

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to ensure stern action against motorcyclists involved in doing wheelie during Eid days.

In this regard, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has formed a special anti-one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheeling in the city.

The CTO said that traffic lifters would be deployed in different areas of the city to ensure action against wrong parking which was noticed as one of the major reasons for traffic blockage.

He said that extra force would be deputed at flyovers for action against motorcyclists found involved in doing a wheelie.

He said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the license centres are facilitating citizens round the clock and added that the centres would remain functional during Eid holidays.