CTP Forms Special Squad To Prevent One Wheeling
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to ensure stern action against motorcyclists involved in doing wheelie during Eid days.
In this regard, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai has formed a special anti-one-wheeling squad to prevent one wheeling in the city.
The CTO said that traffic lifters would be deployed in different areas of the city to ensure action against wrong parking which was noticed as one of the major reasons for traffic blockage.
He said that extra force would be deputed at flyovers for action against motorcyclists found involved in doing a wheelie.
He said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, the license centres are facilitating citizens round the clock and added that the centres would remain functional during Eid holidays.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trigger-happy gang busted, 7 held1 minute ago
-
Three distilleries unearthed, four drug peddlers held1 minute ago
-
No load shedding during Eid holidays2 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates as Yusuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman2 minutes ago
-
Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..11 minutes ago
-
WDD collaborates DFAN to combat substance abuse among women, girls11 minutes ago
-
Mehndi, jewelry top sold festive items on Eid11 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping craze reach to climax in Malakand, Swat12 minutes ago
-
Artificial jewelry, readymade garments attract people on eve of Chand Raat12 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid to facilitate citizens22 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream31 minutes ago
-
ATSC decides 137,316 cases in 202351 minutes ago