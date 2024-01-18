Open Menu

CTP Gear Up Ongoing Operation Against Unfit Commercial Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CTP gear up ongoing operation against unfit commercial vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Traffic (AIGT) Punjab have geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles plying without fitness certificates and without route permits.

According to a CTP spokesman, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan also visited different areas and reviewed the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers and gave strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take strict action against unfit vehicles.

The CTO said that negligence on part of the officers concerned would not be tolerated.

The spokesman informed that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 2895 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during January 1 to 16, while fines amounting to Rs 2895,000 were also imposed on the rules violators.

In view of the safety of the motorcyclists, 1872 challan tickets were also issued to those not wearing safety helmets. A large number of citizens were briefed about the importance of helmets, he added.

319 smoke-emitting vehicles were also issued challan tickets during the current month and 13 vehicles were impounded in the respective police stations and their fitness certificates were also sent to the authorities concerned for suspension, he added.

