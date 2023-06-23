Open Menu

CTP Gear Up Operation Against Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CTP gear up operation against beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Friday geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars.

According to a CTP spokesperson, CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan had launched an operation to net the professional beggars from city roads.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to discourage professional begging as with the help of the citizens, the scourge of begging could be eradicated from the society.

He informed that special anti-beggars squads had been formed to nab the professional beggars.

He said that they were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

The beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

The CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action under the law was taken against the beggars, he said, adding that directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report would be sent to CTO office regularly.

He informed that many beggars were brought to Rawalpindi from far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors.

