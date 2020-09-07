CTP gear up operation against professional beggars; 1514 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars.

According to Incharge, Special Anti-Beggars Squads, Adeel Abbas, CTP rounded up over 1514 beggars from different city roads during August.

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directive of City Traffic Officer, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads.

He said that 32 beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) while six beggar women netted during the operation were sent to 'Kashana' Welfare.

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars. 21 FIRs were also lodged against the professional beggars, he added.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.