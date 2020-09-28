CTP gear up operation against professional beggars; 1298 arrested

Ity Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars.

According to CTP spokesman, CTP rounded up over 1298 beggars from different city roads during September.

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directive of City Traffic Officer, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads.

To a question he said that 32 beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with thelaw was taken against beggars. 23 FIRs were also lodged against the professional beggars, he added.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.