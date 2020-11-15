CTP gear up operation against professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar said that 1423 beggars were arrested last month while beggar children were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

CTP along with district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars.

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars. Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.