CTP gear up operation against professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Muhammad Iqbal Sunday said that City Traffic Police (CTP) geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

CTP along with district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars.

He said that hundreds of professional beggars were arrested last month while beggar children were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).