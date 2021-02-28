UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Gear Up Operation Against Professional Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Muhammad Iqbal Sunday said that City Traffic Police (CTP) geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

CTP along with district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars.

He said that hundreds of professional beggars were arrested last month while beggar children were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Traffic Rawalpindi Sunday

Recent Stories

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

48 minutes ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

48 minutes ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

1 hour ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Steel sets its compass towards steel flat ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid orders establishment of new digi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.