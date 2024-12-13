Open Menu

CTP Gears Up Ongoing Operation Against Unfit PSVs

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CTP gears up ongoing operation against unfit PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles (PSVs) plying without fitness certificates and without route permits.

According to a CTP spokesman, senior Traffic Officers also visited different areas and reviewed the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers and gave strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take strict action against unfit vehicles.

He informed, Traffic Police officers had been warned that negligence on part of the officers concerned would not be tolerated.

The spokesman said that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 13,346 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during the campaign launched on Aug 25, 2024 while fines were also imposed on the rules violators.

On violation of the route permits, 6534 challans were issued while on fitness certificate violations 5748 vehicles were imposed fines.

1064 without driving license drivers were also penalized during the campaign, he said adding, FIRs were lodged against 52 drivers of PSVs and 2254 vehicles were impounded in different police stations.

Fitness certificates of 28 vehicles were also sent to the authorities concerned for suspension, he added.

As many as 12,118 smoke-emitting vehicles were also issued challan tickets during a campaign launched on Sept 14, this year, he informed.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle All

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

57 minutes ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

1 hour ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

1 hour ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

7 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

16 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

16 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

16 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan