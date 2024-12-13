CTP Gears Up Ongoing Operation Against Unfit PSVs
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi have geared up their ongoing operation against public service vehicles (PSVs) plying without fitness certificates and without route permits.
According to a CTP spokesman, senior Traffic Officers also visited different areas and reviewed the ongoing crackdown under the supervision of circle officers and gave strict instructions to all the officers and field staff to take strict action against unfit vehicles.
He informed, Traffic Police officers had been warned that negligence on part of the officers concerned would not be tolerated.
The spokesman said that CTP Rawalpindi had issued 13,346 challan slips to unfit and without route permit public service vehicles during the campaign launched on Aug 25, 2024 while fines were also imposed on the rules violators.
On violation of the route permits, 6534 challans were issued while on fitness certificate violations 5748 vehicles were imposed fines.
1064 without driving license drivers were also penalized during the campaign, he said adding, FIRs were lodged against 52 drivers of PSVs and 2254 vehicles were impounded in different police stations.
Fitness certificates of 28 vehicles were also sent to the authorities concerned for suspension, he added.
As many as 12,118 smoke-emitting vehicles were also issued challan tickets during a campaign launched on Sept 14, this year, he informed.
