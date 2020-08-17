UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Gears Up Operation Against Professional Beggars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

CTP gears up operation against professional beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, CTP rounded up 1672 beggars from different city roads during July while 24 FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars during the period.

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi was trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

Akbar said that the beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau.

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against the beggars, he added.

He said directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Traffic Rawalpindi July From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

1 hour ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

1 hour ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.