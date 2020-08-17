CTP gears up operation against professional beggars

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, CTP rounded up 1672 beggars from different city roads during July while 24 FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars during the period.

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi was trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

Akbar said that the beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau.

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against the beggars, he added.

He said directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis.