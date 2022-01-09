CTP generates revenue of over Rs 165m as fine from violators during 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) had generated revenue of over Rs 165 million by issuing challans to 540,798 traffic violators during last year besides impounding 5780 vehicles over different traffic rules violations.

This was told by CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here Sunday.

Adnan informed that in line with special directives of Regional Police Office (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, taking all measures to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city and strict action was being taken against violators. He said that CTP officials had issued over 540,798 challans during the last year and imposed fine of over Rs 165 million.

The CTP spokesman told that besides imposing fine on violators, the CTP have also impounded 5780 vehicles over violations while cancelled driving licenses of 42 violators and also cancelled route permits of 21 commercial vehicles during the last year.

The City Traffic Police have launched a special action against violators of vagrancy act and arrested 90 beggars, imposed fine on 9602 vehicles over tinted glasses, 17,613 vehicles fined over violations of one way, 6360 vehicles challaned for over speeding while illegal blue lights have been removed from 27 vehicles.

As per directives of the CTO, different awareness sessions had also been organized by the city traffic police to create awareness among masses about traffic rules while 6135 had been challaned during action against under age drivers, Adnan said and added that dozens of motorcyclists had also been booked for doing wheelie during the last year.

The CTO has formed a quick response force (QRF) of one wheeling squad to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists doing wheelie, he added.

On the other hand, the department has organized various lecture sessions during the last year under the drive to prevent one wheeling in which parents of the motorcyclists involved in one wheeling also participated. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has urged the parents to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to do wheelie in order to prevent any mishap.

Besides this, the CTP had also started a special crackdown against the mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling. The CTO urged traffic police officials to take best measures and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, Adnan added.