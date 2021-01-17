UrduPoint.com
CTP Generates Revenue Over Rs 163.7m By Imposing Fine On 569,078 Violators

Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) had generated revenue of over Rs 163.7 million by issuing challans to 569,078 traffic violators during the last year of 2020 besides impounding 58,461 vehicles over different traffic rules violations.

This was disclosed by CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Sunday.

Adnan informed that in line with special directives of Regional Police Office (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the city police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar taking all measures to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city and strict action was being taken against violators. He said that CTP officials issued 45,874 tickets to violators in January, 45,543 in February, 38,268 in March, 47,958 in April, 40,777 in May, 45,952 in June, 53,487 in July, 41,959 in August, 46,259 in September, 64,330 in October, 47,708 in November and issued 50,963 tickets in the month of December. He said that CTP have generated revenue of Rs 163,753,000 by imposing fine on the violators during the last years.

CTP spokesman told this news agency that besides imposing fine on violators, the CTP have also impounded 58,461 vehicles over violations while cancelled driving license of 58 violators and also cancelled route permits of 31 passenger vehicles in the last year.

The City Traffic Police have launched a special drive against vagrancy act violators and arrested 198 baggers , imposed fine on 12,447 vehicles over tinted glasses, 11,422 vehicles fined over violations of one way, 45621 vehicles challaned for over speeding while illegal blue lights have been removed from 48 vehicles.

As per directives of CTO Muhammad Zaffar Budzar different awareness sessions have also been started by the city traffic police to create awareness among masses about traffic rules while crackdown continued against one wheeling and under age drivers, Adnan said and added that 6044 underage drivers have been fined while dozens of motorcyclists have been booked for doing wheelie. The CTO has formed a quick response force (QRF) of one wheeling squad to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists doing wheelie, he added.

On the other hand, a special lecture session has also been initiated by the CTP under the drive to prevent one wheeling in which parents of the motorcyclists involved in one wheeling were participated. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has urged parents to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to do wheelie in order to prevent any mishap.

Besides this, CTP has also started crackdown against the mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling . The CTO urged traffic police officials to give their best in ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

