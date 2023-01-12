UrduPoint.com

CTP Hand Over Mobile Phone To Owner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi set another example of honesty and handed over the recovered costly mobile phone to its owner here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi set another example of honesty and handed over the recovered costly mobile phone to its owner here on Thursday.

According to details, In-charge Traffic Civil Line Inspector Abdul Majeed found a mobile phone from Katchery Chowk while on duty.

After a long time, a citizen called the mobile number and said the mobile phone belonged to his wife which had fallen during the journey. Following this, the phone was handed over to him. The citizen thanked the traffic police for tracing the mobile phone and expressed good wishes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan appreciated the honesty of the official and said that traffic police were not only maintaining the flow of traffic but also performing their duty to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Wife Traffic Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to int ..

Etisalat by e&amp; collaborates with Huawei to introduce Anywhere, Anytime Mobil ..

2 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session tomorrow

President summons Senate session tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional ..

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn loan, give additional $1bn

22 minutes ago
 Secretary-General at the OIC Extraordinary Meeting ..

Secretary-General at the OIC Extraordinary Meeting: We Seek to Send a Second Tea ..

40 minutes ago
 The Rise of the Chicken Crisis

The Rise of the Chicken Crisis

41 minutes ago
 King of Thailand receives UAE Ambassador

King of Thailand receives UAE Ambassador

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.