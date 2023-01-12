CTP hand over mobile phone to owner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi set another example of honesty and handed over the recovered costly mobile phone to its owner here on Thursday.

According to details, In-charge Traffic Civil Line Inspector Abdul Majeed found a mobile phone from Katchery Chowk while on duty.

After a long time, a citizen called the mobile number and said the mobile phone belonged to his wife which had fallen during the journey. Following this, the phone was handed over to him. The citizen thanked the traffic police for tracing the mobile phone and expressed good wishes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan appreciated the honesty of the official and said that traffic police were not only maintaining the flow of traffic but also performing their duty to protect the life and property of the citizens.