CTP Held Fake Law Enforcement Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi arrested man pretending to be law enforcement officer here on Wednesday.

Senior Traffic Warden Farooq stopped the vehicle having black glasses while on duty.

During checking documents, the driver revealed himself as law enforcement officer.

The fake official threatened Senior Traffic Warden Mohammad Farooq dire consequences.

On entering the number on the digital application, the number plate of the vehicle also turned out to be fake.

The senior traffic warden handed over the driver and the vehicle to police station Civil Line.

A case has been registered against the fake officer in the Civil Line police station.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan appreciated the performance of Senior Traffic Warden and announced cash award also.

Those who take law into hands do not deserve any concession, he added.

