CTP hold seminar at FJWU to spread awareness about traffic rules, road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Friday held a seminar at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to create awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

While addressing the students, teachers and the staff members, CTP Education Wing officers said that the students particularly of colleges and universities should follow the traffic rules and regulations and avoid indulging in rash driving and over speeding.

They said that the traffic rules were for the safety of the drivers and other road users.

They said that the CTP were making all out efforts to control traffic rules violations while the traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

They called upon the motorcyclists to wear helmet as it was for their own safety. They also advised the motorists not to use mobile phones while driving.

"We must be aware of driving principles and drive the vehicles according to rules and regulations. We will be the best drivers only if we follow the traffic discipline," they said.

According to a CTP spokesman, the seminar was organized following the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Waseem Riaz.

He said the students and the university staff were urged to observe traffic signs, signals and other traffic rules and regulations to avert road mishaps.

The spokesman informed that the CTO had directed the education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use another medium to spread awareness among the commuters about traffic rules and road safety.

The citizens should obey traffic rules and avoid parking vehicles and motorcycles in no parking zones, he said.

The CTP on the directives of the CTO had accelerated its ongoing traffic awareness campaign.

Due to heavy traffic load which was increasing day by day in the town, traffic problems were being faced, he said adding, smooth flow of traffic on the roads has become a challenge for the CTP which were making all-out efforts to regulate the traffic.

The CTP officials were instructed to ensure that the road users strictly observe traffic signs, signals, traffic rules and regulations on the city roads.