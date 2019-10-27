CTP hold walk about hazards of Smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Sunday organized a walk to educate the general public about the hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the CTP had already launched campaign on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.