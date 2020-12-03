CTP hold walk to create awareness of polio

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) with the coordination of District government Rawalpindi organized walk to create polio awareness on Thursday

The walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Nosheen Israr, Markazi President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Hafeez, DSP Traffic Police Ali Rafiq and people belonging to various walks of life participated.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans to highlight importance of polio vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi said that polio was a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease that had no cure except safe and effective vaccines.

Immunization was the lone and effective way to prevent polio disease, she added.

She stressed that polio is a dangerous disease and people should allow the health department teams to give anti polio drops to their children.