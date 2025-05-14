CTP holds road safety workshop at Headquarters

A special road safety workshop was held at the City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters in Race Course, Rawalpindi, aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules among drivers of heavy vehicles, public transport, rickshaws, and motorcycle riders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A special road safety workshop was held at the City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters in Race Course, Rawalpindi, aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules among drivers of heavy vehicles, public transport, rickshaws, and motorcycle riders.

The participants were briefed on important procedures about road safety signs, traffic ticket and regarding to obtain a driving license.

They were also advised to avoid common issues such as wrong parking, which often creates mess on roads.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said the purpose of the workshop was to educate drivers on safe driving practices and encourage them to follow traffic rules.

She highlighted that these efforts are part of the Punjab Chief Minister's vision for a safer and more organized traffic system.

“The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi is committed to create public awareness and improving cooperation with drivers,” she added.