Open Menu

CTP Holds Road Safety Workshop At Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:02 PM

CTP holds road safety workshop at Headquarters

A special road safety workshop was held at the City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters in Race Course, Rawalpindi, aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules among drivers of heavy vehicles, public transport, rickshaws, and motorcycle riders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A special road safety workshop was held at the City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters in Race Course, Rawalpindi, aimed at raising awareness about traffic rules among drivers of heavy vehicles, public transport, rickshaws, and motorcycle riders.

The participants were briefed on important procedures about road safety signs, traffic ticket and regarding to obtain a driving license.

They were also advised to avoid common issues such as wrong parking, which often creates mess on roads.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima said the purpose of the workshop was to educate drivers on safe driving practices and encourage them to follow traffic rules.

She highlighted that these efforts are part of the Punjab Chief Minister's vision for a safer and more organized traffic system.

“The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi is committed to create public awareness and improving cooperation with drivers,” she added.

Recent Stories

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

22 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

22 minutes ago
 Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grass ..

Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..

7 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

22 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

22 minutes ago
 CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

22 minutes ago
PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

7 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sig ..

Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines ..

7 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

35 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

35 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan