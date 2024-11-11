CTP holds smoke awareness walk

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, in collaboration with a private pharmaceutical company, on Monday organized a smog awareness walk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, in collaboration with a private pharmaceutical company, on Monday organized a smog awareness walk.

The walk held under the instructions of City Police Officer Beenish Fatima, was aimed at creating awareness among the public about the causes of smog, its harmful effects on human health and its prevention as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a police spokesman said.

Speaking to the participants, the DSP Traffic Headquarters said that the public should avoid plying vehicles that emit excessive smoke and ensure use of masks.

“We all have to work together for controlling smog as it is extremely harmful to human health, especially children,” he added.

He further said that under the CTO’s directions, the traffic police were taking actions against the vehicles emitting excess smoke to prevent further pollution.