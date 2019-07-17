CTP holds workshop at public transport stands

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), on the special instruction of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi , Wednesday held one-day workshop at various public transport stands here to spread awareness among the drivers about traffic rules and road safety.

According to CTP Spokesman, education Wing Incharge Inspector Noshaba Fayyaz, Education Officer Irfan Haider and others delivered lectures in this connection.

The instructors said, "We must be aware of driving principles and drive vehicles according to the rule of law. We will be the best driver, only if we follow the traffic discipline." The drivers were urged to observe traffic rules to avoid traffic mess and road accidents. The members of Education Wing, using multimedia, public address system and pamphlets gave briefing on traffic rules and road safety at various points.

The spokesman informed, Education Wing of City Traffic Police was educating the drivers and citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all road users.

Education Wing of CTP under its campaign launched to educate the citizens was regularly visiting several bus and wagon stands of the city, schools and colleges.

Lectures were delivered with distribution of pamphlets aimed at creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules, he said.

He said most of the traffic accidents on roads occurred due to the negligence on part of the drivers. The city traffic police had launched the drive for the safety and protection of the citizens.

Efforts were being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign was also being run for observance of traffic rules, he said.