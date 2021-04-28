CTP impose fine of Rs 90 mln on traffic rules violators

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The city traffic police imposed a fine of Rs 90 million on motorists for violating traffic rules during the four months.

According to CTP spokesperson, 96635 challan tickets worth Rs 34 million were issued in January,82836 challan tickets of Rs 29.8 million were issued in February and 73320 challan slips were issuedin March and fine of Rs 27.4 million was collected from violators.