CTP Impose Fine On 10,688 Motorists Last Week In Faisalabad

The city traffic police (CTP) imposed fine of Rs 3.8 mln on 10,688 motorists for violating various traffic rules last week

CTO Sardar Asif said here Thursday that citizens should abide by the section 144 CrCP and avoid pillion riding.

He said the traffic police were implementing the Punjab government transport policy for the safety of citizens from coronavirus.

Sardar Asif said that he was personally checking pillion riding on roads and strict action was being taken against the violators.

He said the CTP helpline 1915 was active and people could seek necessary guidance about traffic.

