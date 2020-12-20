CTP impose fine on 518,115 violators during the current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 518115 tickets to traffic violators and imposed fine over Rs 149.1 million during the first eleven months of the current year.

This was disclosed by CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Sunday.Adnan informed that on special directives of Regional Police Office (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the city police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar were ensuring all measures to cope up with uninterrupted traffic flow in the city and stern action was being taken against violators.

He said that CTP officials issued 45,874 tickets to violators in January, 45,543 in February, 38,268 in March, 47,958 in April, 40,777 in May, 45,952 in June, 53,487 in July, 41,959 in August, 46,259 in September, 64,330 in October and 47,708 tickets issued in the month of November. He said that CTP have generated revenue of Rs 14,91,83,250 by imposing fine on the violators in the eleven months.

CTP spokesman told this news agency that besides imposing fine on violators, the CTP have also impounded 58,064 vehicles over violations while cancelled driving license of 56 violators and route permits of 31 passenger vehicles.

As per directives of CTO Muhammad Zaffar Budzar different awareness sessions have also been started by the city traffic police while crackdown continued against one wheeling and under age drivers, Adnan said and added that 5854 underage drivers have been imposed fine while 25 motorcyclists have been booked during the ongoing month for doing wheelie.

The CTO has formed a quick response force (QRF) to ensure strict action against the motorcyclists doing wheelie.

The City Traffic Police have launched a special action against vagrancy act violators and arrested 188 beggars , imposed fine on 11,619 vehicles over tinted glasses,10,370 vehicles fined over violations of one way, 4051 vehicles challaned for over speeding while illegal blue lights have been removed from 47 vehicles during the ongoing year.

On the other hand, a special lecture session was being organized by the CTP in which parents of the motorcyclists involved in one wheeling were being participated. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has urged parents to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to do wheelie in order to prevent any mishap.

Besides this,CTP has also decided to launch a crackdown against the mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling .The CTO urged traffic police officials to ensure the uninterrupted traffic flow and impose fine on violators.