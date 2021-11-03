UrduPoint.com

CTP Impose Fine Rs 74,41,900 To Violators During October

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 44823 tickets to traffic violators and imposed fine over Rs 74,41,900 in the month of October

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 44823 tickets to traffic violators and imposed fine over Rs 74,41,900 in the month of October.

According to a CTP spokesman, on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, City Traffic Police issued 44823 challan tickets to 14,829 public service vehicles, 10029 private vehicles and 19966 motorcycles while 2191 motorbikes were impounded in different police stations of Rawalpindi district due to lack of documents.

CTO Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal urged the motorists to follow the traffic rules. He said that traffic police is making all out efforts to maintain flow of traffic.

He directed the traffic wardens to take strict action against the violators. No one is above the law, he added.

CTP also launched a campaign against bike riders without helmet.

