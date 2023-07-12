Open Menu

CTP Imposes Fine Of Rs 6,488,350; Issued 19,159 Challan Tickets Over Traffic Rules Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CTP imposes fine of Rs 6,488,350; issued 19,159 challan tickets over traffic rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued 19,159 challan tickets and imposed a fine of Rs 6,488,350 over violations of traffic rules during the last ten days.

Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Taimoor Khan while talking to APP informed that 10,946 challan tickets were issued to motorcyclists without helmets while FIRs were registered against ten drivers for violating traffic rules.

He added that permits for nine vehicles were cancelled while 479 challan tickets were issued for one-way violations.

Similarly, the CTO informed that 551 challan tickets were issued to vehicles bearing tinted glasses while 359 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking.

Taimor said that challan tickets were issued to 82 vehicles for emitting smoke.

He said all available resources were being used to ensure the safety of road users and to keep the highways free from accidents, adding no negligence will be tolerated.

The CTO added that imposing of heavy fines on the drivers was to ensure the implementation of traffic rules, adding wardens had been instructed to ensure the use of helmets for motorcyclists to prevent them from fatal accidents.

/395

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

19 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

49 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

3 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

4 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan