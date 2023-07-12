CTP imposes fine of Rs 6,488,350; issued 19,159 challan tickets over traffic rules violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued 19,159 challan tickets and imposed a fine of Rs 6,488,350 over violations of traffic rules during the last ten days.

Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Taimoor Khan while talking to APP informed that 10,946 challan tickets were issued to motorcyclists without helmets while FIRs were registered against ten drivers for violating traffic rules.

He added that permits for nine vehicles were cancelled while 479 challan tickets were issued for one-way violations.

Similarly, the CTO informed that 551 challan tickets were issued to vehicles bearing tinted glasses while 359 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking.

Taimor said that challan tickets were issued to 82 vehicles for emitting smoke.

He said all available resources were being used to ensure the safety of road users and to keep the highways free from accidents, adding no negligence will be tolerated.

The CTO added that imposing of heavy fines on the drivers was to ensure the implementation of traffic rules, adding wardens had been instructed to ensure the use of helmets for motorcyclists to prevent them from fatal accidents.

