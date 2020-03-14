UrduPoint.com
CTP Imposes Fine On 45543 Violators Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

CTP imposes fine on 45543 violators last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued challans to 45543 traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 12.8 millions during the last month of February.

This was disclosed by CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan while Talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but also FIRs were being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said city traffic police have impounded 1641 vehicles over violations while registered FIRs against 65 drivers and 47 drivers have also been arrested during the last month of February.

He said the department have cancelled fitness certificates of five vehicles while route of one vehicle has also been cancelled in the last month.

