CTP Imposes Over Rs 135m Fine Over Traffic Violations So Far In Current Fiscal Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) has imposed over Rs 135 million fine by issuing challan tickets to 3,75,400 violators on traffic violations so far during the current fiscal year 2023.

CTP has issued an enforcement report of the ongoing fiscal year in which action was taken on lane line violations, overloading, one-way violations, and other violations.  

CTP was taking all possible steps to control traffic accidents in the city and ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic as per directions of Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig. 

A special crackdown was underway against non-helmeted motorcyclists as it has been observed that most of the road accident fatalities occurred due to head injuries due to the non-use of helmets.

  

City Traffic Police have impounded over 13,500 vehicles in different police stations during the current year, canceled the route permits of more than 40 vehicles, and issued challan tickets to over 150,000 violators sans helmets while riding motorcycles. The CTP teams have also registered near about 2000 FIRs in various police stations under an ongoing drive against underage riders.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid has directed the traffic staff to launch a comprehensive crackdown against motorcyclists sans helmets and the education Unit has been directed to visit various educational institutions, departments, and bus stands and make people aware of road safety rules.

