UrduPoint.com

CTP Initiate Action Against Drivers Violating Traffic Signals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 10:21 PM

CTP initiate action against drivers violating traffic signals

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a drive against the drivers violating signals while driving

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a drive against the drivers violating signals while driving.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in-charge Traffic Civil Line has taken action against the drivers violating the signals at Kachehri Chowk, Jhelum Road and Mall Road.

During the operation, 65 challans tickets were issued to the drivers and 8 vehicles were impounded in police stations for violating traffic signal.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all out efforts to ensure safe journey of citizens.

Citizens should also abide by the traffic rules while driving so that accidents could be avoided.

Action would be taken against them without any discrimination. CTO urged that the parents to come forward in preventing accidents and must educate children about traffic rules.Traffic signals at intersections were the guarantor of your safety

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum All

Recent Stories

Mitchell leads New Zealand revival against England ..

Mitchell leads New Zealand revival against England in 1st Test

1 minute ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra judicial killing of ten Kashmiri youth: FO spok ..

1 minute ago
 Drug business going unchecked

Drug business going unchecked

1 minute ago
 Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Improvised Explosive ..

Two UN Peacekeepers Killed in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in Mali - Spoke ..

1 minute ago
 Over 100,000 students get MDCAT registration in 10 ..

Over 100,000 students get MDCAT registration in 10 days: PMC

4 minutes ago
 Trial opens for DR Congo leader's 'Mr Security'

Trial opens for DR Congo leader's 'Mr Security'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.