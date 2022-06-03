CTP initiate action against drivers violating traffic signals

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a drive against the drivers violating signals while driving

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a drive against the drivers violating signals while driving.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in-charge Traffic Civil Line has taken action against the drivers violating the signals at Kachehri Chowk, Jhelum Road and Mall Road.

During the operation, 65 challans tickets were issued to the drivers and 8 vehicles were impounded in police stations for violating traffic signal.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all out efforts to ensure safe journey of citizens.

Citizens should also abide by the traffic rules while driving so that accidents could be avoided.

Action would be taken against them without any discrimination. CTO urged that the parents to come forward in preventing accidents and must educate children about traffic rules.Traffic signals at intersections were the guarantor of your safety