CTP initiated crackdown against PSVs vehicles having substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Tuesday launched a crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action by the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles in violation of the rules and remove low-quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in an unsafe and dangerous manner.

During the campaign the vehicles would be issued challan slips, if their cylinders were not installed following approved measures, he said adding, that to ensure the safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low-quality cylinders in their vehicles. These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.