Open Menu

CTP Initiated Crackdown Against PSVs Vehicles Having Substandard CNG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CTP initiated crackdown against PSVs vehicles having substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Tuesday launched a crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action by the law would be taken against the rules violators.

He informed that CTO had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles in violation of the rules and remove low-quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in an unsafe and dangerous manner.

During the campaign the vehicles would be issued challan slips, if their cylinders were not installed following approved measures, he said adding, that to ensure the safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low-quality cylinders in their vehicles. These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.

Related Topics

CNG Police Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

17 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan